Global Glutamic Acid Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Glutamic Acid Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global glutamic acid market report has been segmented on the basis of application and region

Global Glutamic Acid Market: Overview

Glutamic acid is an important amino acid for the synthesis of proteins in body. The salts and carboxylate anions associated with glutamic acid and are referred as glutamates. Glutamine is required by muscles in the body more than any other amino acid. Glutamine is continuously used by the muscle during exercise and other form of activities. Therefore, athletes, sport person, body builders have a high demand for glutamine for muscle mass, endurance, and strength.

Global Glutamic Acid Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of glutamic acid by food manufacturers in order to cater the rising demand from athletes for supplementary food products that help in increasing strength and muscle mass is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global glutamic acid market. In addition, flourishing supplementary food products industry in developed region, high milk consumption in developing countries, coupled with adoption of glutamic acid to improve/enhance the taste are some other factors expected to further support the growth of the global market. According to Global Agriculture Information Network, Indias milk production in 2018 is expected to increase by around 4% to 167 (MMT).

Moreover, increasing government spending on pharmaceutical sector, coupled with increasing use of glutamic acid in medicinal preparation that aid in curing metabolic disorder and also used as neural drugs for nerve stimulant is another factor expected to further support growth of the global market.

In addition, high disposable income, increasing demand for superior quality of meat food product for animals, and adoption of glutamic acid by food and feed manufacturers is expected to further support growth of the market.

However, side-effects of glutamic acid such as headaches and fatigue problems is resulting in limiting the adoption of food products which is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global glutamic acid market.

Increasing R&D activities by major players and innovative product offerings is expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing strategic expansion activities through agreements and partnerships is expected to further support growth of the global market to certain extent.

Global Glutamic Acid Market: Segment

Among the application segments, food additives segment is expected to dominate in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Glutamic Acid Market: Region

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global glutamic acid market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising disposable income flourishing animal feed industry, and presence of major players operating in countries in this region. In addition, increasing merger and acquisition activities between regional and international players in order to enhance their product portfolio is expected to further support growth of the target market in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth, owing to high product and consumption of liquid milk, increasing demand for supplementary food products, and presence of prominent players operating in emerging economies in this region.

Global Glutamic Acid Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by application:

Food additives

Pharmaceutical

Animal & Pet Food

