Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Glue Laminated Timber Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Glue Laminated Timber Market Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Glue Laminated Timber Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Glue Laminated Timber Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Glue Laminated Timber Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global glue laminated timber market report has been segmented on the basis of application, end-use, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Glue Laminated Timber Market: Overview

Glue-laminated timber, or glulam is a type of engineered wood that acts as a substitute to hardwood and concrete. Glulam is made by several individual pieces of timber together with structural adhesives. It is available in a wide range of styles ranging from traditional to specialty designs with different features and advancements in the quality that has increased demand for glue laminated timber for beams and columns in residential and commercial applications.

According to APA The Engineered Wood AssociationGlulam is stronger than steel at comparable weights, and it is stronger and stiffer than dimension lumber.

Glue Laminated Timber Market: Dynamics

Increasing acceptance of glue laminated timber due to its unique properties such as high insulation, promising thermal performance as well as high chemical resistance, are some of the major factors expected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, low cost nature and ease of construction offered by glulam in developed as well as developing economies, are some of the other factors anticipated to propel demand for glulam and drives growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing demand for wood-based residential buildings owing to aesthetic appeal and design flexibility is expected to augment market growth subsequently over the forecast period.

Glue Laminated Timber Market: Segment Analysis

Global glue laminated timber market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use, and geography.

By application, the global market is segmented into residential and non-residential. Non-residential segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the global market during the forecast period.

By end-use, the global market is segmented into floor beam, window and door header, and roof beam. Window and door header segment is expected to hold significant share in the target market over the forecast period.

Glue Laminated Timber Market: Regional Analysis

The Europe glue laminated timber market is anticipated to contribute significant share in the global market over the forecast period owing to easy availability of timber and presence of advanced timber processing industry in the region. The Asia Pacific glue laminated timber market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Inclining popularity of glue laminate as a building material, along with favorable government initiatives for private housing and commercial buildings, is projected to fuel growth of the target market in the region. Moreover, factors such as rapid industrialization, increasing disposable income, and rising knowledge among consumers about wood as a building materials, has enforced to use glue laminated timber in construction projects. In addition, preference for quality products at low prices as compared to other construction materials such as concrete, steel, or aluminum is also expected to boost growth of the target market. Market in Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period.

Global Glue Laminated Timber Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Non-residential

Segmentation by End use:

Floor Beam

Window and Door Header

Roof Beam

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Glue Laminated Timber Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580