Global Glucose Testing Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

A blood glucose test measures the amount of glucose in your blood. Glucose, a type of simple sugar, is your bodys main source of energy. Your body converts the carbohydrates you eat into glucose.

In recent times there is increased use of glucose testing due to increasing aging population. Increasing obese population, increasing lifestyle associated diseases and increasing prevalence of diabetes are some of the key factors driving the growth for the U.S. glucose testing market.

It is evident from WHOs diabetes statistics that the diabetic population is increasing rapidly. There is a huge requirement of glucose monitoring devices for diagnosis and treatment of diabetes. Hence, a rise in the diabetic population drives the market by increasing the use of blood glucose monitoring devices.

The global Glucose Testing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glucose Testing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glucose Testing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Johnson & Johnso

Roche Diagnostics

Bayer

Siemens

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen

Echo therapeutics

AgaMatrix

Arkay

Becton Dickinson

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

LifeScan

Novel Biomedical

Terumo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Minimal Invasive Testing

Non-invasive Testing

Segment by Application

Diagnostic Centers/Clinics

Hospitals

Home Setting

