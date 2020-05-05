Global Glucose Syrup Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Glucose Syrup Market market.

Global Glucose Syrup Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global glucose syrup market report has been segmented on the type, distribution channel, and region.

Global Glucose Syrup Market: Overview

Glucose syrup is a liquid made after hydrolysis of glucose molecule, commonly wheat, corn, potato, and rice. This syrup is used in preparation of frozen dessert, candy, and in baked food items to add sweetness. This type of syrup is free from fat and contains large amount of calories. Moreover, glucose syrup manufactured from cornstarch contains a little amount of zinc, thiamine, and calcium. Glucose sugar is also used in production of beer and used as an ingredient in homemade iced tea or lemonade drink.

Global Glucose Syrup Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for baked food items such as waffles, pancakes, and etc. is a key factor expected to drive growth of the glucose syrup market. Rising consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with consumption of glucose syrup is another factor projected to drive growth of the global market in the next few years. In addition, rising use of glucose syrup for making candies, as these syrups help to prevent the crystallization of candy is projected to drive growth of the global market. Increasing adoption of glucose syrup in baked food products as use of this syrup does not affect the appearance and improves retention of moisture, that keeps the baked food products fresh. Increasing use of glucose syrups in the preparation of confectionary items in order to prevent grainy texture is projected to support growth of the global glucose syrup market.

Growing food and beverages sectors in developing economies owing to changing food consumption habits and rising health awareness is estimated to drive growth of the global market in the upcoming years.

Global Glucose Syrup Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the glucose sugar with low dextrose equivalent value segment is projected to register significant revenue growth in the global market in the next 10 years.

Among the distribution channel segments, the grocery store segment is estimated to account for major share in terms of revenue in the glucose syrup market.

Global Glucose Syrup Market: Region Analysis

North America glucose syrup market is projected to account for high revenue share in the next 10 years. Increasing consumption of ready-to-serve beverages and growing demand for confectionaries, bakery products, and desserts in the countries in this region is projected to drive growth of North America glucose syrup market.

Asia Pacific market is projected to register a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing demand for glucose syrup in the food & beverage industry owing to changing living standard of individuals and rising disposable income are some of the factors projected to drive growth of the potential market in the region.

The Europe market is projected to register a steady growth rate in the upcoming years, owing to rising demand for bakery products is projected to support growth of the Europe glucose syrup market.

Global Glucose Syrup Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Glucose Sugar with Low Dextrose Equivalent Value

Glucose Sugar with High Dextrose Equivalent Value

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

Online Stores

