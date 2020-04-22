Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Therapeutics Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Glioblastoma Multiforme Therapeutics market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Glioblastoma Multiforme Therapeutics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Glioblastoma Multiforme Therapeutics market.”

Glioblastoma multiforme is the most aggressive variant of malignant brain cancer. It has a poor prognosis with low rate of survival, a median of one year. The primary brain tumor happens due to uncontrolled cell division and developments in the brain. The tumors can be found in the glial cells or the neuron. The one which develops in the glial cells (astrocytes and oligodendrocytes) is called glioma, the commonest forms of brain tumor.

Currently unavailable therapies and prognosis for the treatment of GBM is expected to impact the market growth positively through to 2022. Presence of the treatment options which do not increase the overall survival rate in patients such as surgical resection, which is followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy, is another factor attributing towards the expected growth of this market. Moreover, the fact that glioma stem cells resist conventional treatments also raises urgent need for alternative treatment therapies for glioblastoma multiforme thus driving the market. Increasing R&D in gene therapy and molecular biotechnology for the treatment of CNS associated disorders and cancer is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. However, high expenditure involved in research employing genomics based research is a key restraint for market.

The global Glioblastoma Multiforme Therapeutics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glioblastoma Multiforme Therapeutics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glioblastoma Multiforme Therapeutics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arbor Pharmaceuticals

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eisai

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Merck

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Temozolomide

Bevacozumab

Carmustine

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

