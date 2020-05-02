Global Glass Wool Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Glass Wool market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Glass Wool market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Glass Wool market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Glass Wool market.”

Glass wool is an insulating material made from fibres of glass arranged using a binder into a texture similar to wool.

The glass wool market is expected to witness sturdy growth owing to the rising applications of glass wool in various industries at a residential and commercial level.

With rapid development in technology, several industries are adopting glass wool products as these are light weight and easy to transport. Increasing focus towards solar power plants is expected to boost demand for glass wool in thermal insulation.

Based on geographic segmentation, the glass wool market is anticipated to remain prevalent in nations, such as India, Russia and China. This can be attributed to increasing construction activities and the adoption of new standard regulations to implement green building schemes in the region.

The global Glass Wool market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glass Wool volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Wool market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Glava

Fletcher Insulation

Exeed Industries

Csr Limited

Saint-gobin

Rockwool Group

Owens Corning

Usg Corporation

Gaurdian Glass

Roxul Inc.

Johns Manville

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Blanket

Panel

Board

Rolls

Mats

Segment by Application

Industries

Commercial/public Buildings

Residential

Textile

Transport

Thermal Power Plant

Nuclear Power Plant

Petroleum Refineries

