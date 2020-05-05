Global Glass Tableware Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Glass Tableware Market market.

Global Glass Tableware Market: Introduction

Glass tableware consists of cutlery and crockery items that are made up of glass material such as bowls, tea or coffee mugs, plates, etc. In addition, these utensils are initially used for serving and eating meals and beverages.

Global Glass Tableware Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand from food service industry is one of the major factor expected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for tableware among household is another factor expected to drive growth of the target market. Increasing consumer preference to visit restaurants, cafes, hotels, etc. is expected to fuel demand for glass tableware, which in turn expected to boost growth of the target market.

Increasing inclination towards luxurious lifestyle, coupled with increasing disposable income is expected to fuel growth of the target market. Rising demand for glass tableware for serving food and beverages due to its aesthetical look is expected to support growth of the target market. In addition, glass tableware products offer various characteristics such as recyclable, transparent, non-porous and non-permeable, which is another key factor expected to drive growth of the global market in the next 10 years.

However, high fragmentation of the market is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the target market. In addition, availability of alternative for glass material such as plastic, bio-plastics etc. and their advantages over glass are among other major factors expected to hinder growth of the target market over the forecast period. Furthermore, presence of counterfeit products in local market is another factor expected to hinder growth of the target market.

Global Glass Tableware Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product type, beverageware segment is expected to account significant share of market in terms of revenue, owing to rapid growth in the hospitality sector.

On the basis of end user, business segment is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to increasing demand from food service industry.

On the basis of distribution channel, online segment is expected to register significant growth, owing to increasing penetration of smartphone and Internet.

Global Glass Tableware Market: Regional Analysis:

The Europe glass tableware market is expected to register significant growth, owing to high disposable income and willingness to pay more for premium products in consumers. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness substantial growth, owing to rapid growth in the food and beverages sector in the countries in this region. In addition, availability of raw material and labor at lower cost is a major factor expected to create lucrative opportunity for the key players in the target market, which in turn expected to support growth of the global market. Increasing disposable income and changing lifestyle of the urban population has led to increase demand for glass tableware, which in turn expected to propel growth of the target market. Markets of Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.

Global Glass Tableware Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Beverageware

Tableware

Bakeware

Segmentation by End User:

Household

Business

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

