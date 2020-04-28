Global Glass Like Carbon Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Glass Like Carbon market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Glass Like Carbon market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Glass Like Carbon market.”

Glass Like Carbon is a brittle form of carbon with unique properties which has paved new application areas for the carbon element.

A significant share of the overall consumption of Glass Like carbon is occupied by coating methods, which use glass like carbon for covering the surface of graphite for various other end uses.

Due to its high cost, the application of the material remain limited to imparting high stiffness properties to the manufactured components and this may act as restraint to market growth. However, the demand is anticipated to be further fuelled by new innovations in the application areas of Glass Like Carbon.

In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and United States are expected to hold a notable share in the demand for Glass Like Carbon solutions owing to evolving nanotechnology in the region.

The global Glass Like Carbon market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glass Like Carbon volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Like Carbon market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

E&B Rubber Metal Products

Carbone Lorraine

SGL Group

Toyo Tanso

Schunk

Sinosteel Corporation

FangDa

Hitachi Chemical

Nisshinbo Chemical

Morgan Advanced Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hardening Type

Medium Temperature Type

High Temperature & High Purity Type

Segment by Application

Semiconductor

Manufacturing Process (Continuous or Strand Casting)

Heat Treatment Process

Others

