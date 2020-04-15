Global Glass Handling Tools and Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Glass Handling Tools and Equipment market.

Glass handling tools are generally used while installing and transporting glass in glass manufacturing facilities and construction sites. Flat glass is very fragile, which makes the manual handling of this glass very difficult. Improper handling can lead to severe injuries from glass sheet edges or glass shards. Large panes of glass or toughened glass are also very heavy, which necessitates the use of glass handling tools or equipment. Glass handling tools are, thus, used to make the process of moving and working with glass safer and more efficient.

The increasing adoption of glazing and the energy efficiency in buildings will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global glass handling tools and equipment market till 2021. Glass is an environmental-friendly material. The demand for traditional brick and mortar walls is declining due to the increasing popularity of coated glass. The installation of coated glass in commercial structures enhances the aesthetics of artificial lighting systems and facilitates the reflection of more natural light inside the building. Furthermore, many people in the developing economies are also preferring residential glazing due to the rise in disposable incomes and the rapid economic growth. This will consequently increase the need for glass lifting equipment.

The rising demand for architectural glass in residential as well as commercial buildings will boost the need for glass handling tools and equipment in APAC. The demand for buildings with modern and aesthetic features is increasing due to the economic growth in several countries in the region. Countries such as Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia in Southeast Asia are witnessing the growth of the construction sector, which will in turn, fuel the demand for glass handling equipment.

The global Glass Handling Tools and Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glass Handling Tools and Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Handling Tools and Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bottero

CMS Glass Machinery

Conzzeta Management

ANVER

LiSEC

Peter Hird and Sons

Quattrolifts

TAWI

VIAVAC

Wakefield Equipment

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Manual Handling and Other Equipment

Loading and Storage Equipment

Vacuum Lifters

Segment by Application

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

