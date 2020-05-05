Global Glass Curtain Wall Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Glass Curtain Wall Market market.

Global Glass Curtain Wall Market: Overview

A curtain glass wall is aluminum-framed wall, contains in-fills of glass, and is made up of thin stone or metal panels. This frame is attached to building structure, and the gravity and wind load of the curtain glass wall is transferred to the floor line reducing the overall weight on building. Curtain glass walls vary from manufacturer’s standard catalog to specialized custom made glass walls. The curtain glass walls can also restrict light and be used for solar power depending upon the product used.

Global Glass Curtain Wall Market: Dynamics

Increasing infrastructure development activities in developing and developed countries is a key factor to drive growth of the target market. Curtain glass walls are gaining increasing preferences owing to its cost efficient benefits.

Curtain glass walls includes low-and mid-rise commercial applications, such as offices, retail stores, healthcare facilities, and schools which is also a factor to fuel growth of the market globally. Increasing demand for curtain glass walls for various industrial and commercial construction activities as it is made up of lightweight materials thus reducing the cost of construction project is another factor expected to boost growth of the global curtain glass walls market.

Rapid technological advancements in glazing type among the glass industry is a factor expected to drive growth of the target market in terms of revenue in the near future.

However, stringent government regulations for carbon emissions emitted in production of these types of glasses and high initial investment requirement are major factors that would hamper growth of the target market. In addition, requirements of complex structural glazing in production and installation of curtain glass wall is a challenging factor that can restraint growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Glass Curtain Wall Market: Segment Analysis

Among the system segments, the unitized segment is expected to witness highest adoption of unitized curtain wall and is projected to contribute high revenue share in the target market during the forecast period. This segment growth is attributed to growing demand for unitized glass curtain walls by commercial industries for various applications such as offices construction.

Among the end-use segments, the commercial segment is expected to anticipate high revenue growth in the target market. Growing demand for attractive architectural designs, and day lightning, smooth exterior glass facade, thermal efficient glass, and exquisite exterior exposure of metal framing, are among some of the major factors expected to boost growth of this segment in the global market.

Global Glass Curtain Wall Market: Region Analysis

building & construction activities are increasing especially in developing countries in Asia Pacific. The demand for curtain glass wall is rapidly growing in Asia Pacific, as these walls provide exterior protective layer for commercial buildings, enhances energy efficiency of the building, which in turn helps in reducing the cost of heating & cooling. Aforementioned are factors supporting growth of the global market in the Asia Pacific countries. Moreover, Asia Pacific holds highest number of foreign investments and growing industrial sectors due to the availability of low-cost land and labor are some more factors expected to support growth of the target market in Asia Pacific.

Increasing demand and need for aesthetic appeal among infrastructure sector is a factor expected to boost growth for these walls in North America.

Global Glass Curtain Wall Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by System:

Stick

Unitized

Segmentation by End-Use:

Public

Commercial

Residential

