Global Glass Bonding Adhesive Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The glass bonding adhesives has a wide renege of applications in automotive industry for bonding the glass in vehicles, manufacturing of water tanks and optical glasses, bonding of window glass to frame or structure etc.

In developing countries, massive investment is made to establish automotive, aerospace, infrastructure development and rail projects. This growth demands high quality, high-performance adhesive. Glass bonding adhesive adhere proven record of providing exceptional performance at low cost while taking least assembly time.

Due to the factors such as availability of cheap labor, increase in foreign investors, growing manufacturing industries, etc., enhances the application of glass bonding adhesives for electronic, medical and other sectors for the countries of Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), this accounts significant growth for glass bonding adhesive market.

United States is anticipated to grow at a healthy growth rate to become second largest market by volume and value. Primarily due to the presence of some of the key players of glass bonding adhesive in that region. Overall, globally glass bonding adhesive market is anticipated to register significant growth rate over the forecast period.

The global Glass Bonding Adhesive market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glass Bonding Adhesive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Bonding Adhesive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Henkel

HB Fuller

Ashland

Dymax

3M

Perma Bond Engineering

The Dow Chemical

Bohle

KIWO

ThreeBond

Sika

North America

Europe

China

Japan

UV Curable Cyanoacrylate

Silicone

UV Curable Epoxy

Polyurethane

Furniture

Electronics

Medical

Transportation

Industrial Assembly

Others

