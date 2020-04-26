Global Gigabit Ethernet Camera Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gigabit Ethernet Camera market.

GigE cameras have numerous industrial applications, such as factory automation, food and packaging inspection, electronics manufacturing, and other machine vision applications. For such varied applications, these cameras should have a flexible mechanical design, support industry standard protocol, and be compatible with third-party peripherals. The application for GigE cameras is increasing in the industrial sector and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period. The industries where GigE cameras are used include pharmaceuticals, mining, robotics, automotive, and design and integration. In these application areas, cameras are required to face extreme temperatures, shocks and vibrations, and long-time operational durability. GigE cameras resistance to high industrial environments makes them ideal for varied industrial applications. GigE cameras are considered ideal for high-performance synchronized multi-angle systems and can be used for inspection as well as design.

The technological advantages offered by GigE cameras over traditional cameras will drive the growth prospects for the global GigE camera market until the end of 2020. The use of GigE cameras eliminates the need for frame grabbers, which is a necessary component when used with analog technology or regular cameras. Also, the installation cost of GigE camera setup is relatively low, which increases its adoption among the end users. Moreover, the hubs used in conventional camera devices have a limited cable length because of which multiple hubs are deployed between the camera and the receiver. The installation of multiple hubs results in high power consumption and an increased overhead cost. In addition, the excessive use of separate cables also increases the risk of high electromagnetic interference. However, the use of GigE camera overcomes the shortcomings of conventional cameras and as a result, the adoption rate of these devices is rising in the market.

The global Gigabit Ethernet Camera market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gigabit Ethernet Camera volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gigabit Ethernet Camera market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Teledyne DALSA

Allied Vision

JAI

Point Grey Research

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Monochrome

Color

Segment by Application

Military and Defense

Industrial

Commercial

