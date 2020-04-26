Global GERD Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the GERD market.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease involves the backflow of stomachs content to mouth through esophagus which gives a burning sensation behind breast bone. Gastroesophageal reflux disease is a common digestive disorder which affects the food pipe and lower esophageal sphincter by deteriorating its elasticity. Gastroesophageal reflux disease occurs due to lifestyle changes and irregular eating habits & over consumption of fatty foods, coffee, alcoholic beverages, citrus fruits and pepper. In Gastroesophageal reflux disease there is excessive production of acid which damages the stomach lining and ultimately cause ulcers. Gastroesophageal reflux disease includes other symptoms such as regurgitation and dysphagia. However, abnormal reflux may cause uncharacteristic symptoms such as coughing, sore throat, otitis media, chest pain and enamel erosion or other dental manifestations.

The overall market has been experiencing a downturn in terms of revenue in the past several years as the leading drugs for GERD treatment have lost their patent protection, with their market shares now largely consumed by over-the-counter (OTC) and generic medications. Although loss of exclusivity of high-grossing drugs have caused a market fall-off, the demand for acid reducing drugs due to the high prevalence and incidence levels of GERD will prove beneficial to the industry from a commercial standpoint. GERD is one of the commonly observed recurrent gastrointestinal disorders worldwide. The prevalence of acid reflux and related symptoms has increased across the globe by nearly 50% over the last decade. This disorder not only has major effects on the health and quality of patient lives, but also extends to the healthcare system and economy.

The Americas will be the highest revenue generating market segment during the forecast period. The high incidence of GERD in this region will lead to the increase in consumption of various drugs meant to treat the patients.

The global GERD market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on GERD volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GERD market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AstraZeneca

Eisai

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Takeda

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Proton Pumps Inhibitors

H2 Receptor Antagonists

Antacids

Prokinetics

CAM

Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacy

Drug Stores

General Stores

Supermarkets

