Global General LED Lighting Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

An LED is a semiconductor light source used for general lighting, backlighting, and automotive lighting in the Residential, Office, Retail, Hospitality, Industrial, Outdoor, and Architectural segments. Given its efficiency and low cost, LED helps to address the key issues such as energy crisis, resource scarcity, and climate change. It also enhances safety and productivity. Lighting consumes about 20 percent of the power generated worldwide, and the usage of LED lighting will help to save up to 40 percent of energy annually.

The preference for eco-friendly bulbs over incandescent and CFL bulbs is one of the major trends witnessed in the market. Increased cost of energy, growing awareness about environmental issues, and increased focus on reducing CO2 emissions are some of the factors stimulating demand for energy-efficient LED lighting solutions.

According to the report, the formation of R20 Regions of Climate Action is a major market driver for the General LED Lighting market in Brazil. It is focused on promoting and implementing low-carbon emission projects and aims to prevent a 2°C increase in global temperatures by 2020.

Low consumer awareness is one of the major challenges in the market. This is evident from the fact that most application segments in the Global General Lighting market have a low LED penetration rate because consumers give higher preference to cost rather than the quality and nature of lighting.

The global General LED Lighting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on General LED Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall General LED Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cree

Nichia

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

Seoul Semiconductor

Dialight

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organized Structure

Unorganized Structure

Segment by Application

Residential

Office

Retail

Hospitality

Industrial

Outdoor

Architectural

