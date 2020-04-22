Global Gastrointestinal Electrocardiograph Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gastrointestinal Electrocardiograph market.

Gastrointestinal electrocardiograph, also known as electrogastrograph (EGG) is a technique to measure action potentials of the stomach. The main aim of measuring action potential of stomach is to evaluate gastric motility and to determine the relation between EGG and identify the diseases related to stomach and GIT.

In recent times there is increased use of gastrointestinal electrocardiograph due to increasing gastrointestinal disorders. Increasing prevalence of geriatric population, change in lifestyle, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increased government funding are some of the key factors driving the growth for global gastrointestinal electrocardiograph market.

United States dominates the global market for gastrointestinal electrocardiograph due to large number of aging population. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in the global gastrointestinal electrocardiograph market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing gastrointestinal electrocardiograph markets in Asia-Pacific region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Synectics Medical

3CPM

Gastroscan

GE Healthcare

Royal Philips Healthcare

Cardionet

Nihon Kohden

Compumed

Mindray Medical

Schiller

Welch Allyn

Spacelabs Healthcare

Mortara Instrument

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electrogastroenterography (EGEG)

Cutaneous Electrogastrography

Segment by Application

Gastric Cancer Diagnosis

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Functional Dyspepsia

Peptic Ulcer

Motility Disorders

Others

