Global Gas Insulated Transmission Lines Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Gas insulated transmission line (GIL) is a system for the transmission of high voltage electricity for long distance.

Increasing demand for high voltage from large-scale industries, metropolitan cities and also increasing numerous high voltage projects are expected to drive the global gas insulated transmission lines market during the forecast period.

It is expected that Asia Pacific will dominate in the global gas insulated transmission lines market throughout the forecast period owing to increasing high voltage projects followed by Europe and United States.

Among the countries of Asia Pacific, China is estimated to hold leading market share in the market owing to its strong layout of transmission plans. Besides this, in Europe, Germany is projected to grow with a cumulative growth rate during the forecast period.

The global Gas Insulated Transmission Lines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gas Insulated Transmission Lines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gas Insulated Transmission Lines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Siemens

Jiangnan

TBEA Energy

AZZ

RWE

Grupo COBRA

L&T Construction

General Electric

Beta Engineering

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aboveground Installation

Tunnel Installation

Vertical Installation

Direct Burial

Segment by Application

Airport

Computer Centre

Railway

Metropolitan Cities

Others

