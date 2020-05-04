Global Functional Tea Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Functional Tea Market market.

Global Functional Tea Market: Overview

Functional tea mainly used for several health benefits such as weight loss, heart health, antioxidants, lower risk of cancer, and others. The various types of function tea include fruit tea, herbal tea, Longjing tea, flower tea, and others which are available in several forms such as loose, broken, and instant tea powder. The function tea is very popular across the globe and easily available in the market.

Global Functional Tea Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for functional tea across the globe due to rising awareness about several health benefits associated with functional tea is key factor projected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, rising consumption of functional tea in developing and developed countries and increasing the popularity of a variety of functional tea among individual are major factors projected to boost growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Increasing health concerns among individuals and a rising preference for several functional teas such as Longjing, herbal, fruit, and others tea across the globe are other factors expected to propel growth of the global functional tea market during the forecast period. In addition, expanding food and beverage industry across the globe and rising consumption of healthy beverages across the globe are other factors anticipated to proliferate growth of the global market.

Furthermore, rising functional tea promotional activities and frequent launching of new functional tea products by major functional tea manufacturers across the globe are other factors anticipated to propel growth of the global market in the upcoming years.

However, a factor expected to restraint growth of the global functional tea market includes the availability of functional tea substitutes in the market.

Global Functional Tea Market: Segment Analysis

Rapid consumption of herbal tea across the globe due to several health benefits associated with it is the primary factor driving revenue growth of the herbal tea segment among the product type segments.

Increasing adoption of instant powder tea among individuals due to rising consumption of instant tea across the globe is a major factor driving growth of the instant powder tea segment among the form type segments.

Global Functional Tea Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific functional tea market accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market followed by the market in North America and are projected to dominate the target market over the forecast period. The high presence of functional tea manufacturers and rapid consumption of various functional tea among individuals in countries such as China, India, Canada, and the US in these regions. The market in Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth in the global market, owing to a high preference for functional tea in countries such as Italy, UK, Germany, and France in this region. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are estimated to register average growth in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing popularity of several functional teas such as Longjing tea, fruit tea, and other among individuals in countries in these regions.

Global Functional Tea Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Form:

Loose Tea

Broken Tea

Instant Tea Powder

Segmentation by Product Type:

Herbal Tea

Fruit Tea

Flower Tea

Longjing Tea

Segmentation by Function:

Weight loss

Heart Health

Detox

