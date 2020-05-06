Global Fuel Injection System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fuel Injection System market.

Fuel injection is the introduction of fuel in an internal combustion engine, most commonly automotive engines, by the means of an injector. Fuel injection systems are vital components in any automotive engine that regulate and monitor the amount of fuel entering the engine cylinders as per requirements.The process of determining the necessary amount of fuel, and its delivery into the engine, are known as fuel metering. Early injection systems used mechanical methods to meter fuel, while nearly all modern systems use electronic metering.Modern fuel injection systems not only regulate the flow of fuel, but also provide additional functions such as multiple, pilot, post injections and rate shaping (scheduling).

The following manufacturers are covered:

Carter Fuel Systems

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Denso Corporation

Edelbrock

Hitachi

Keihin Corporation

Kinsler Fuel Injection

Magneti Marelli

NGK Spark Plug

Robert Bosch

Ti Automotive

UCI International

Westport Innovations

Woodward

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

0 HP20,000 HP

20,000HP50,000 HP

50,000 HP80,000 HP

Above 80,000 HP

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Engineering Vehicle

