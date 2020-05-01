Global FRP Composite Materials Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the FRP Composite Materials market.

Fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) is a composite material made of a polymer matrix reinforced with fibres. The fibres are usually glass (in fibreglass), carbon (in carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer), aramid, or basalt.

Demand for FRP compound substances is increasing rapidly due to its properties such as lightweight; FRP is 70% lighter compared to various metals and provides high strength like that of metals.

Europe and United States are expected to remain key markets in the global FRP composite materials market over the forecast period.

China and India are projected to grow at a high pace, with Latin America and Middle East & Africa also expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

The global FRP Composite Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on FRP Composite Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall FRP Composite Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kemrock Industries And Exports

Aeron Composite

Composites

Chemposites

Fibregrate

Carlson

American Fiberglass Rebar

American Grating

Engineered Composites

B&B FRP Manufacturing

FRP Composites

Ten Cate NV

Zoltek

Hyosung

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Aramid

Glass

Carbon

Basalt

By Resins

Thermoplastic

Thermosetting

Segment by Application

Automotive

Construction

Electronic

Defense

Others

