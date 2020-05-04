Global Frozen Yogurt Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Frozen Yogurt Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Frozen Yogurt Market Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Frozen Yogurt Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Frozen Yogurt Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global frozen yogurt market report has been segmented on the basis of type, flavor, distribution channel, and region.

Global Frozen Yogurt Market: Overview

Frozen yogurt is a type of dessert with sweet-tangy taste and creamy texture. It is made with milk, sugar, and yogurt cultures. Frozen yogurt is similar to ice-cream and used as its substitute in various food products. Availability of a wide variety of frozen yogurt in affordable cost is making individuals more inclined towards it.

Global Frozen Yogurt Market: Dynamics

Growing health awareness, as well as increasing preference for healthy food and diet among consumers, are major factors driving the growth of the global frozen yogurt market. In addition, growing popularity of low-fat and low-sugar yogurt among adult populations is another factor fueling growth of the global market. Frozen yogurt contains low levels of lactose and can be consumed by lactose intolerant individuals is a factor propelling growth of the target market. Frozen yogurt contains probiotic bacteria that are beneficial for human health. It also contains nutrients that help to improve bone health. Frozen yogurt contains lower calories than ice-cream. These are some of the factors expected to support growth of the global frozen yogurt market in the near future.

However, high consumption of frozen yogurt containing fats can negatively affect the health of individuals is a factor that may hamper growth of the global frozen yogurt market. Nevertheless, the use of natural flavors and introduction of vegan frozen yogurt in different flavors can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Frozen Yogurt Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the sugar-free frozen yogurt segment is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Rising health consciousness and increasing preference for sugar-free food products among individuals are factors anticipated to support growth of this segment in the target market.

Among the flavor segments, the strawberry and mango segment accounts for major share in terms of revenue. High demand for frozen yogurts with these flavors and its increasing consumption are factors expected to maintain the position of these segment in the global market.

Among the distribution channel segments, the supermarkets and hypermarkets expected to account for high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer a wide variety of frozen yogurts which includes various flavors, types, fat content, etc. is a factor fueling growth of this segment in the global market.

Global Frozen Yogurt Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America dominates the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Availability of various types and flavors in frozen yogurt and the presence of highly developed food processing equipment are factors driving growth of the target market in this region. Europe is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. The increasing popularity of yogurt among individuals is propelling growth of the frozen yogurt market in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future, owing to growing retail sector and changing food habits among the young population.

Global Frozen Yogurt Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Regular Frozen Yogurt

Sugar-Free Frozen Yogurt

Segmentation by Flavor:

Mango

Strawberry

Chocolate

Banana

Others (Lemonade, Peach, etc.)

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores and Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

