Global Formulation Additives Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Formulation Additives Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global formulation additives market report has been segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region.

Global Formulation Additives Market Overview:

Formulation additives are substances that are added in small quantities to various formulations, including coatings, adhesives, and others in order to improve one or more properties of the material. It is used to enhance performance and improve the processing characteristics and properties of materials. The major types of formulation additives are dispersing agents, rheology modifiers, defoamers, and others.

Global Formulation Additives Market Dynamics:

Rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries and increasing demand for formulation additives from various end-user industries are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, increasing population in emerging countries and increasing construction and reconstruction activities, coupled with wide applicability of formulation additives such as in architectural coatings and building materials to optimize foam control, improve dispersing properties, and ensure better wetting are some other factors expected to drive growth of the global market to certain extent.

Moreover, increasing manufacturers approach towards providing cost-effective solutions without compromising performance of the product is another factor expected to support growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing application of formulation additives in industries such as furniture & flooring, food & beverage, and oil & gas is another factor expected to support growth of the global market.

However, fluctuating raw material prices is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global formulation additives market to certain extent.

Increasing investment by major players for technological advancements and R&D activates is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing strategic partnership and agreements by major players in order to increase their revenue share in the market is expected to further support growth of the market to certain extent.

Global Formulation Additives Market Segment Analysis:

On the basis of end use industry, the construction segment is expected to register significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. On the basis of type, the defoamers segment is expected to account for highest share over the forecast period.

Region Analysis:

Asia Pacific market is expected to witness faster growth in the global formulation additives market, owing growing construction and transportation industries, increasing formulation additives manufacturing activities, and presence of major players operating in the emerging economies in the region. The markets in North America and Europe are expected to contribute significant revenue shares in the global market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand from food & beverage sector and presence of prominent players operating in the countries in this region. In addition, growing merger & acquisition activities among regional and international players is expected to further support growth of the market in this region to certain extent.

The market in Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth, owing to rising construction and development activities and increasing presence of paint & coating manufacturers in developing countries such as Brazil and Argentina in this region.

Global Formulation Additives Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Rheology Modifiers

Defoamers

Dispersing Agents

By End-Use Industry:

Construction

Transportation

Furniture & Flooring

Food & Beverage

Industrial and Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Printing

