Global Foodservice Packaging Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Foodservice Packaging Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Foodservice Packaging Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global foodservice packaging market report has been segmented on the basis of packaging type, material, fabrication process, application, and region.

Global Foodservice Packaging Market: Overview

Foodservice packaging can be defined as the packaging of processed or semi-processed food which caters to various foodservice providers including fast food outlets, restaurants, etc. The packaging aids to maintain hygiene of food items prevents growth of bacteria and helps to increase the shelf life of the food items.

Global Foodservice Packaging Market: Dynamics

Growing consumption of pre-packaged food is one of the key factors expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, the increasing inclination of the working population towards on-the-go food consumption is another factor expected to support the target market growth. An increasing number of foodservice providers including retail food outlets, pizza chains, takeaway restaurants, and online food suppliers is a factor expected to create huge demand for foodservice packaging items such as containers, paper boxes, canes, etc. for packaging, which is a factor expected to augment growth of the global foodservice packaging market. Availability of these packaging items in various shapes, sizes and varieties and Increasing general utilization of these containers are some factors expected to propel growth of the target market. Advancements in packaging technology in terms of design, recyclability, durability, and usability is another factor expected to augment target market growth over the forecast period.

However, stringent government regulations related to the usage of plastics is a factor expected to hinder growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Foodservice Packaging Market: Segment Analysis

Among packaging type segments, the flexible packaging segment is projected to register substantial growth, owing to its characteristics including cost efficiency, flexibility to pack any kind of food items, and recyclability.

Among material segments, the plastics segment is expected to account significant revenue share in the global market, attributable to its various characteristics including durability and availability at lower cost.

Among application segments, the foodservice outlets segment is expected to register significant growth, owing to increasing consumption of fast food.

Global Foodservice Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific foodservice packaging market is projected to account significant revenue share of the global market, owing to rapid growing food and beverages industry. In addition, increasing disposable income population coupled with the strong base of consumers for fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) items is one of the major factor expected to support growth of the target market in the region. Moreover, the expansion of various food chains in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China is another factor expected to propel growth of the target market. North America market for foodservice packaging is expected to register significant growth, owing to increasing intake of ready-to-eat food. In addition, a growing number of working women population is a factor expected to fuel demand for ready-to-eat meal, owing to their busy schedule of work. Markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period.

Global Foodservice Packaging Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Packaging Type:

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Segmentation by Material:

Plastic

Aluminum

Others (Glass and Paper)

Segmentation by Fabrication Process:

Die-Cutting

Injection Molding

Thermoforming

Segmentation by Application:

Foodservice Outlets

Institutional Foodservice s

Online Food Ordering

