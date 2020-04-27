Global Food Bulking Agents Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Food Bulking Agents market.

Food bulking agents are non-nutritive additives that increase the bulk (volume or weight) of a food without affecting its taste and keeping its utility and functionality intact.

With increasing emphasis on health, fat content and calorie control, food product designers need bulking agents that fill many more requirements.

The manufacturing cost of more sophisticated food bulking agents is high which passes onto the end consumer thus keeping this product out of the reach of market with lower disposable income.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sayona Colors

Ningbo Pangs Chem

Sumimoto Technology

Zhengzhou Natural Chemical

Acroyali

Adhya Biotech

Flavors & Enhancers

BASF

Danisco

Archer Daniels Midland

Associated British Foods

DSM

Ajinomoto

Eastman Chemicals

Givaudan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Technology

Flavors & Enhancers

Antioxidants

Anticaking Agents

Emulsifiers

Acids

Sweeteners

Stabilizers

Humectants

Others

By Product Type

Nature Based

Chemical Based

Segment by Application

Confectionary

Hotels

Homes

Snacks

Bakery

Dairy & frozen products

Meat, poultry & seafood products

Beverages

Others

