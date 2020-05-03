Global Food Authenticity Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Food Authenticity Market market.

Global Food Authenticity Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global food authenticity market report has been segmented on the basis of target testing, technology, food tested, and region.

Global Food Authenticity Market: Overview

Food authencity is one of the commercial term used against food frauds. Food authenticity is tested for different food products including edible oils, beer, wine, and fruit juices for viewing their authencity and validity in the laboratory. These food products are accurately and carefully tested for the purity by the employment of advanced equipments in testing authencity of the food products. This Food authencity determines the purity of a food product as well as required for ensuring if the contents are matching with the label claims. Food fraud happens when a food is placed on the market knowingly for some economic and financial profit with a purpose for pranking the consumers. There are different types of food frauds including the sale of food is completely unfit and harmful for consuming and the other being improper description of food.

Global Food Authenticity Market: Dynamics

Rising adulterations due to high competition among food manufacturers coupled with increasing number of instances of food degradation including adulterations, certification, and false labelling is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the target market over next ten years. In addition, increasing awareness among consumers about the food certification and authenticity, coupled with increasing worldwide trading activities are among the other factors expected to drive demand of the global food authencity market. Furthermore, growing technological advancements, such as test kits for onsite testing are among the another factors expected drive the growth of the target market over the fore coming years. However, lack of complexity in testing techniques, food control infrastructure in the developing economies, and lack of harmonization of regulations is factor that hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Food Authenticity Market: Segment Analysis

Among the target testing segment, the adulteration tests segment is dominating due to increasing complications in the supply chain that is creating multiple challenges in the food industry for ensuring food authenticity in terms of proper & correct labeling. Among the technology segment the polymerase chain reaction based segment is dominating over the forecast period as PCR-based technology is one of the most common technology, reliable, and usually used technology for ensuring the authenticity of food products. Among the food tested segment the processed food segment is dominating over the forecast period.

Global Food Authenticity Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the market in North America is projected to account for the significant market share and is likely to drive growth over the forecast period as this region. This is primarily attributed to government strict food safety regulations and large number of consumer complaints for food products in countries in this region. Asia Pacific market in expected to register fastest growth in the near future due to increasing food safety concerns among the consumers and the growing market for processed food are factor expected to drive growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region.

Global Food Authenticity Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by target testing:

Meat Speciation

Country of Origin and Aging

Adulteration Test

False Labelling

Segmentation by technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction Based

Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

Isotope Method

Immunoassay Based/Elisa

Segmentation by food tested:

Meat & Meat Product

Dairy & Dairy Product

Cereal, Grain, and Pulse

Processed Food

