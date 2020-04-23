Global Fluoroscopy and C-arms Technology Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fluoroscopy and C-arms Technology market.

Fluoroscopy is a type of medical imaging that shows a continuous X-ray image on a monitor, much like an X-ray movie.Mobile C-arm fluoroscopic X-ray systems are used for a variety of diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Fluoroscopy is an imaging technique that uses X-rays to obtain real-time moving images of the interior of an object. In its primary application of medical imaging, a fluoroscope allows a physician to see the internal structure and function of a patient, so that the pumping action of the heart or the motion of swallowing, for example, can be watched.

Mobile C-arm fluoroscopic X-ray systems are used for a variety of diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgical procedures. In the operating room (OR), they help in visualizing kidney drainage, abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysm repair, percutaneous valve replacements, cardiac surgery, vascular surgery, gastroenterology, neuro stimulation, orthopedics, pain management and neurology procedures. Included in the mobile C-arm category are mini C-arms, which are smaller systems used in clinics for sports medicine, orthopedic and podiatric imaging.

The global Fluoroscopy and C-arms Technology market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fluoroscopy and C-arms Technology volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fluoroscopy and C-arms Technology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Shimazdu

Hologic

Ziehm Imaging

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Toshiba Medical Systems Corp.

Ortho Scan

DMS Imaging

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fixed Systems

Mobile Systems

Segment by Application

Cardiovascular

Pain Management

Neurology

Orthopedic

Gastrointestinal

Others

