Global Fluid Handling System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Fluid Handling System market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Fluid Handling System market.”

Fluid handling systems are used to measure, control and direct flow of liquid and other types of fluids. The market has been segmented on the basis of parts, application and geography. On the basis of parts the fluid handling systems market can be segmented into seven categories; flow meters, pump skids, pumps, valves, meter systems, fire pump systems and fire pumps. The market on the basis of application can be divided into chemicals, oil and gas, power generation, marine, mining, fire pumps, wastewater management, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals among others.

On account of changing economic and regulatory factors, the mining industry in Australia and Latin America is expected to show sustained growth which will further drive the market for fluid handling systems.

The global Fluid Handling System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fluid Handling System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fluid Handling System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shelton

Ingersoll Rand

Anestiwata

Flowserve

Metso

Pentair

Crane Fluid

Flowtech

Entegris

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Centrifugal Pumps

Positive Displacement Pumps

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Water and Wastewater

Energy and Power

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Building and Construction

Pulp and paper

Metal and Mining

Others

