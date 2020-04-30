Global Flexible Packaging Adhesives Technology Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Flexible Packaging Adhesives Technology Market market.

Global Flexible Packaging Adhesives Technology Market: Overview

Packaging of goods/material is a curtail part for manufacturers as it adds value and marketability to food and non-food products. Packaging of good differs from product to product with the incorporation of adhesives in flexible packaging can help in providing the best required solution in terms of performance and safety of materials.

Global Flexible Packaging Adhesives Technology Market: Dynamics

Rapid industrialization in developed and developing counties, increasing demand for technologically advanced flexible packaging materials from various end-use industries that aid in protecting the material and is eco-friendly are some major factors expected to drive growth of the global flexible packaging adhesives technology market.

In addition, flourishing food & beverage sector across the globe, increasing number of food & beverage manufacturers, and consumers approach towards read-to-eat packed food is resulting in adoption of water-based flexible packaging solution that helps to maintain the taste and flavor on the product and is eco-friendly are some other factors expected to further support growth of the global market. According to FoodDrinkEurope there are overall 294,000 food & beverage manufacturers currently operating in Europe with and export trade of US$ 123.7 Bn in 2017.

Booming cosmetic industry in developed economies, innovative product offerings by manufacturers, coupled with increasing adoption of advanced flexible packaging adhesive products for various purpose such as resealing and specialty sealing are among other factors expected to further support growth of the global flexible packaging adhesives technology market.

However, availability of cost-effective substitutes is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global flexible packaging adhesives technology market. In addition, stringent regulatory scenario related to product approval is expected to challenge the growth of the global market to certain extent.

Technological advancements and increasing R&D activities by major players is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the global market over the forecast period. In addition, growing merger and acquisition activities between regional and international players is expected to further support growth of the global market.

Global Flexible Packaging Adhesives Technology Market: Segment

Among the product type segments, water-based segment is expected to dominate in the target market over the forecast period

Among the application segments, the food packaging segment is expected to dominate in the target market over the forecast period

Global Flexible Packaging Adhesives Technology Market: Region

The markets in North America and Europe are expected to contribute significant revenue shares in the global flexible packaging adhesives technology market. this can be attributed to increasing demand from cosmetic industry, food & beverage manufacturers, and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region. In addition, rising expansion activities through strategic partnership in order to increase customer base is expected to further support growth

The market Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth, owing to increasing demand for water-based coating material from medical packaging and presence of prominent players operating in emerging economies such as India and China in this region.

Global Flexible Packaging Adhesives Technology Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Hot-Melt

Solvent-Free

Segmentation by application

Food Packaging

Medical Packaging

Cosmetics (Personal Care) Packaging

