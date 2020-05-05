Global Flexible Fire Barrier Sealant Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Flexible Fire Barrier Sealant market.

Fire barrier sealants are specific type of sealants that help avert the spread of fire. They prevent the fire from spreading by sealing openings to fire-rated interiors of a building construction, floors, ceilings or wall assemblies. They could also additionally act as an acoustic barrier by reducing the transfer of noise. Fire barrier sealants are paintable, and can also be easily cleaned with water.

Fire barrier sealants typically find applications in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing, where sealing is necessary to prevent spread of fire through openings formed by the penetration of various types of communication and power cables, insulated pipes, pipes, conduits, busways, combos, cable trays and HVAC duct penetrations.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Company

Hilti

Rockwool

H. B. Fuller

Bostik (Arkema)

Tremco

Everbuild (Sika AG)

Specified Technologies

Fosroc (JMH Group)

Pecora

Trafalgar Fire

Promat

Metacaulk (Rectorseal)

Entc Nuclear Technology

Bai Yun Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Elastometric Type

Intumescent Type

Segment by Application

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Others

