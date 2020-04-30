Global Flexible Batteries Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Flexible Batteries Market market.

Global Flexible Batteries Market Trend Analysis, Product Types, Scope of Applications, Market Size and Share, Growth Forecast 2020 to 2029 a recently produced report by Trusted Business Insights. The report delivers insightful report on the global market, which focuses on key product developments, detailed profiles of international companies, along with factors impacting growth positively and negatively, and external challenging factors, supply chain analysis, consumer trends, opportunities, political, economic, social and technological aspects, (PEST analysis), Porters Five Forces Analysis (PFFA), and other vital insights about the global market. to give insightful details on the global flexible batteries market, the report is segmented based on product, chargeability, material, conductive material, end use application, and region/ country.

Flexible Batteries: An Overview

Flexible batteries are designed and developed with flexibility as compared to conventional rigid batteries. These batteries have the ability to preserve their characteristics such as shape against constant twisting or bending. Flexible batteries have electrolyte layer between negative and positive electrodes. These batteries comprise of multiple unit cells that have one positive and one negative electrode. Various advantages of these batteries include conformability, lightweight, and portability, which makes it easy for manufacturers to integrate them into various product types such as wearable and flexible electronics, etc.

Global Flexible Batteries Market: Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Ongoing Trends and Developments

Rising demand and adoption of flexible batteries by consumer-electronics producers and assemblers, increasing production capacities of manufacturing organizations and assembly sites across the globe are major factors expected to drive global market growth. Additionally, increasing R&D activities in electronic devices and for the development of innovative products is resulting in miniaturization of devices and this combined with increasing adoption of various smart wearable devices among consumers are additional key factors projected to further propel global market growth to significant extent.

However, fluctuating raw material prices is among major factors that could hamper growth of the global market to some extent. The high cost involved with manufacturing these batteries, easy availability of substitutes at lower costs such as Lithium-Ion batteries, nickel, and zinc-based batteries are factors that could limit adoption of these batteries and hinder market growth.

High focus on technological advancements such as IoT-enables devices by major players and investment in R&D activities is anticipated to create opportunities for players in terms of revenue growth in the market over the 10-year forecast period. In addition, strategic planning for business expansion via mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and funding are factors projected to further propel the global market growth in the next 10 years.

Global Flexible Batteries Market: Segment Insights

By Product, Insights:

Among the products, the laminar lithium polymer batteries segment is estimated to record significant share in terms of value in the global market, due to high adoption of these batteries for application in healthcare devices and consumer wearables. The thin-film batteries & printed batteries segment is projected to witness highest growth over the next 10-year period, due to increasing adoption of these batteries in application including smart tags and smart cards, transportation & logistics & smart packaging, among other applications.

By Chargeability, Insights:

Among the segments based on chargeability, the chargeable flexible batteries segment is expected to record a higher revenue share in the market. the single-use segment is projected to witness moderately steady growth rate in the next 10 years.

By Conductive Material, Insights:

The electrically conductive materials segment is anticipated to record the highest market share currently.

By Conductive Material, Insights:

Among the segments based on conductive materials, the gel electrolytes segment is anticipated to record a major share in terms of value over the forecast period.

By End Use Application, Insights:

Among the various applications of flexible batteries, the consumer electronics segment is estimated to account for larger revenue share in the market and is projected to register faster and higher growth rate in terms of value over the 10-year forecast period owing to inclining demand and adoption of wearables, increasing spending capacity, rising number of health-conscious individuals coupled with adoption of fitness wearables across the globe.

Global Flexible Batteries Market: Regional Insights

The market in North America is estimated to dominate in the global market and is projected to continue with its dominance over the 10-year forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to well-established infrastructure for technological advancements and R&D activities and the presence of major manufacturers operating in the countries in this region. In addition, growing merger and acquisition activities among regional and international players and increasing R&D activities to sustain the market and increase their profit share in the global market is expected to further support growth of the market in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth, owing to flourishing consumer electronics sector and presence of major electronics manufacturers operating in the economies such as India and China in this region. In addition, innovative product offerings by regional players is a factor expected to further support growth of the market in this region. The markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to register a moderate growth rate in the next 10 years, due to steadily inclining adoption of consumer electronics, and growing healthcare industry and increasing number of health-conscious individuals.

