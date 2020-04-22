Global Flare Gas Recovery Systems Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Flare Gas Recovery Systems market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Flare Gas Recovery Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Flare Gas Recovery Systems market."

Flare gas recovery systems are used in petroleum refineries to reduce flare emissions and offset the plants purchased fuel gas. The total cost of a project (equipment and installation) is typically recovered in two to three years (sometimes less) depending on system throughput and the value of recovered gas.

Increasing power generation applications have been a primary factor fueling the demand for flare gas recovery systems on a global level. A majority of producers re-inject flare gas in natural gas production wells in order to maintain the optimum pressure inside the wells.

United States and Europe will remain the most prominent markets over the forecast period, Europe is expected to witness declining market growth owing to relatively lower natural gas production and saturated market conditions.

Markets in developing economies are however projected to witness an uptake, attributed to rising awareness about carbon emissions and environmental conservation, and surging adoption of FGRS for power generation applications.

The global Flare Gas Recovery Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Flare Gas Recovery Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flare Gas Recovery Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Zeeco

John Zink Hamworthy Combustion

MPR Industries

UOP Honeywell

Gardner Denver Nash

Aereon

Wartsilia

Movitherm

Transvac Systems

Aerzener Maschinenfabrik

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Capacity

Small Systems

Medium Systems

Large Systems

Very Large Systems

By Installtion

Off Shore

On Shore

Segment by Application

Petroleum Refineries

Gas Treatment and NGL Plants

Chemical Production

Storage Tank Vent Recovery

FPSO Offshore Platforms

