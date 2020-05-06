Global Flag Rods Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Flag Rods market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Flag Rods Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Flag Rods market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Flag Rods market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Flag Rods market.”

Flag rods are the supporting structures of a flag which are designed to enhance the look of public and corporate spaces.

Flag rods are designed to withstand winds of up to 180 kms per hour and for this purpose, higher and greater load flag rods are used. Such flag rods are gaining demand from the market which is a major factor for the steady growth of the global flag rods market.

An aluminium flag rod, has an economic life of more than 50 years and hence is feasible for long-term use. Stainless steel flag rods are ideal and can be used at archaeological sites.

United States, Europe and APEJ collectively hold a major share in the global flag rods market. These regions are followed by Latin America, MEA and then Japan.

The global Flag Rods market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Flag Rods volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flag Rods market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boggs

Gettysburg Flag Works

The Flag Shop

Admiral Flag Poles

Flagworld

magFlags

ILA

Sports Unlimited

Ace Hardware

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

In-Ground Flag Rod

Wall Or Post Mount Flag Rod

Indoor & Parade Flag Rod

Car, Bike & Boat Flag Rod

Other Flag Rods

By Material

Aluminum

Wooden

Plastic

Stainless Steel

Others

Segment by Application

Advertising

Ceremonial

Residential

Commercial

Others

