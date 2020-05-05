Global Fiber Ureteroscope Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fiber Ureteroscope market.

Ureteroscope is a medical device, which is thin tube like device with illuminating light and lens to capture images of complex urinary tract organs for the presence of calculi or tumors. It is passed through the urethra to the bladder and then into the ureter for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney stones. The device helps to understand the position of the kidney stone and also in treatment of kidney stone removal It is a minimally invasive procedure to remove the kidney stone and has shown higher accuracy and least rate of complications when compare to traditional methods of kidney stone removal such as extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) etc. Kidney stone can either be removed by using basket attached the ureteroscope or it can be broken down into fragments which are excreted through urine outside the body.

The global Fiber Ureteroscope market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fiber Ureteroscope volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fiber Ureteroscope market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Stryker

Olympus

Boston Scientific

Richard Wolf

Karl Storz

HOYA

Elmed Medical Systems

Maxer Endoscopy

Rocamed

Vimex Endoscopy

ProSurg

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flexible ureteroscopes

Semi-ridig ureteroscopes

Ridig ureteroscopes

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

