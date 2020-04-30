Global Fiber Laser Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fiber Laser Market market.

Global Fiber Laser Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global fiber laser market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Global Fiber Laser Market: Overview

Fiber laser is a type of laser which have an optical fiber doped with rare element as the active gain medium. The rare elements used for doping can be ytterbium, thulium, erbium, holmium, praseodymium, dysprosium, or neodymium. These lasers comprise of long optical fibers with good thermal properties. Fiber laser has high output power, high optical quality, compact size, and is reliable. These lasers are used for many applications such as marking, micro processing, and others.

Global Fiber Laser Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for these type of lasers in medical sector, owing to its achieve precision and accuracy is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global fiber laser market. Increasing number of surgical operations is anticipated to augment growth of the potential market. Additionally, increasing demand for nanosecond pulsed fiber lasers in marking and cutting application coupled with rapid industrialization in order to replace conventional methods such as ink-based printing and chemical etching are other factors anticipated to fuel growth of the potential market to a certain extent in years to come. Furthermore, increasing demand for fiber laser in material processing, micro cutting applications, surface treatment, and others is estimated to propel growth of the fiber laser market in the next coming years.

However, high laser cost is a major factor which may restrain growth of the target market over the long run. In addition, stringent regulatory compliance pertaining to laser lights, is anticipated to be another factor restraining growth of the potential market.

Increasing adoption of these lasers in various applications and growing R&D for innovation of new and cost-effective products are among some factors projected to create lucrative opportunities for the manufactures, and is anticipated to support growth of the potential market.

Global Fiber Laser Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type, the ultraviolet fiber laser segment is expected to hold significant revenue share over the forecast period, owing to its increasing demand for marking and cutting application of brittle materials and plastics.

Among application, the high power cutting and welding segment is anticipated to register for highest revenue share in years to come, owing to its usage for various welding and cutting processes.

Global Fiber Laser Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific fiber laser market is estimated to hold maximum revenue share and is expected to dominate the global fiber laser market in the next coming years. Rapid industrialization couple with growing large-scale manufacturing facilities in countries such as China, India, and others is a major factor projected to propel growth of the Asia Pacific fiber laser market. Asia Pacific fiber laser market is projected to witness rapid growth rate in years to come, owing to increasing use of product for various applications. The fiber laser market in Europe is anticipated to account for moderate revenue growth in the potential market.

Global Fiber Laser Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Product Type:

Infrared Fiber Laser

Ultraviolet Fiber Laser

Ultrafast Fiber Laser

Visible Fiber Laser

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

High Power Cutting and Welding

Marking

Fine Processing

Micro Processing

