Global Fermenters Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Fermenters Market: Overview

Fermenter is an enclosed sterilized vessel used to maintain optimal conditions for the growth of micro-organisms to be cultured. The micro-organisms undergo fermentation in order to produce desired metabolite in large quantities for commercial purpose. The microbial growth is monitored using sensors and probes within the fermenter.

Global Fermenters Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand and consumption of fermented beverages such as wine and beer, and growing awareness among consumers pertaining to food preservation and benefits of fermentation are major factors expected to fuel growth of the target market in the next coming years. Additionally, rising demand for antibiotics in personal care products result in demand for fermenters in healthcare and cosmetic industry is a factor anticipated to support growth of the global fermenters market in the next 10 years. Furthermore, growing population, coupled with rising per capita income, and increasing demand for fermented food & beverages in developed as well as developing economies are among some factors expected to fuel growth of the potential market in the next coming years.

However, high contamination risks result in high maintenance costs of large-scale fermenters is a factor expected to restrain growth of the target market. In addition, regulations regarding scaling and fouling of equipment, and complications associated with mammalian cell culture cultivation for healthcare industry are factors which may hamper growth of the fermenters market.

Technological advancements in fermenters and adoption of fermented beverages & food in emerging economies are factors expected to offer new opportunities for manufacturers operating in the target market.

Global Fermenters Market: Segment Analysis

Among the material segments, the stainless steel segment is expected to register highest growth in terms of value in the target market, owing to its durability, reusability, and easy sanitization. Among the mode of operation segments, the automatic segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the years to come. This is attributed to easy and fast operation process along with reducing labor cost.

Among the process segments, the fed-batch segment is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the next 10 years owing to produce microbial cultures and mammalian cell culture systems. Among the application segments, the beverage segment is projected to register highest share in terms of revenue in the target market, due to increasing demand and consumption of fermented beverages such as beer, wine, etc.

Global Fermenters Market: Region Analysis

The North America fermenters market is expected to account for major revenue share in the target market and projected to maintain its dominance in the next 10 years. Increasing demand for fermented beverages such as beer and wine, high dispersible income, and presence of major manufacturers are factors anticipated to drive growth of the fermenters market in the region. The fermenters market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest CAGR in the global fermenters market in years to come. This is due to increasing population, coupled with per capita income, and growing food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries in countries such as China, Japan, India, and others in the region.

Global Fermenters Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Material:

Stainless Steel

Glass

Segmentation on the Basis of Mode of Operation:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Segmentation on the Basis of Process:

Batch

Fed-batch

Continuous

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Food

Beverage

Healthcare Products & Cosmetics

