Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global feminine hygiene products market report has been segmented as per product type, distribution channel, and region.

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Overview

Feminine hygiene products are mainly used by women for personal care purpose. The various feminine hygiene products include tampons, feminine hygiene wash, menstrual cup, and sanitary napkins/ pads. These products are super hygiene and made up by absorbent material and plastic to make them super absorbent and impermeable to any liquid.

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Dynamics

Increasing concerns related to personal health and hygiene among female population and rising awareness about various types of feminine products across the globe are key factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, rising awareness about several benefits of feminine products among women such as easy to use, comfortable, eco-friendly, and high quality products are major factors expected fuel growth of the target market.

Increasing promotional activities through various media platforms to spread awareness about feminine hygiene products across the globe by various government and private organizations is another factor expected to boost growth of the global market. In addition, growing demand for premium feminine products in many countries owing to increasing income level of female population is another factor expected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing development and market penetration of affordable feminine products in emerging countries is another factor expected to support growth of the global market. Increasing awareness about various feminine hygiene products such as panty liners, tampons, and menstrual cup is one of the important factor among the other factors expected to propel growth of the target market.

However, key factors hampering growth of the global feminine hygiene products market includes some side-effects of feminine products such as infection and allergies due to the material present in various feminine products. In addition, low awareness about feminine hygiene products among female population in rural and remote areas of the globe is another challenging factor that may limit growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing use of sanitary napkins or pads among female population across the globe is primary factor driving revenue growth of the sanitary napkins/pads segment among the product type segment.

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Region Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific region accounted for highest revenue share in the global market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Increasing disposable income, increasing penetration of various types of feminine products, and availability of high end user base in countries such as China and India in this region. Market in North America is expected to witness significant growth in terms of CAGR in the global market followed by market in Europe, owing to high self-awareness, availability of wide range of feminine product brands, and increasing penetration of eco-friendly hygiene products such as organic tampons and reusable cloth pads in many countries in these region. Furthermore, the market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also expected to register moderate growth, owing to rising awareness about various types of feminine products in countries in these region.

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Tampons

Menstrual Cup

Sanitary Napkins/Pads

Feminine Hygiene Wash

Panty Liners

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Retail Stores/Pharmacies

E-commerce

