Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Feed Yeast Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Feed Yeast Market Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Feed Yeast Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Feed Yeast Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Feed Yeast Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. the global feed yeast market is segmented on the basis of yeast type, livestock, form type, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Feed Yeast Market: Overview

Yeasts are widely used in different type of animal nutrition in order to improve digestion of animal and also enhances immunity of the animal. The most common yeast used is the animal feed industry is Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

Global Feed Yeast Market: Dynamics

Rising awareness regarding livestock health, increasing adoption of pet animals, and growing demand for healthy meat and other livestock products are some major factors estimated to fuel growth of feed yeast market globally. Moreover, increasing consumption of meat products, ban of antibiotic growth promoters in several countries and low cost of feed yeast are some other factors expected to boost growth of target market. As per the study, antibiotics are used to improve growth performance can affect the health conditions and immunity. Thus, the European Union banned use of antibiotics in the year 2016. According to the document published by European Medical Agency, Governments of Australia, the US, and New Zealand and other countries such as Norway, Sweden, Slovenia, Finland, Denmark, Lithuania, etc., have reduced usage of antibiotics. In addition, increasing concern regarding animal nutrition and rising R&D activities for the development of newer feed yeast products are other factors anticipated to fuel growth of feed yeast market over the forecast period. In October 2015, BEC Feed Solutions PTY Ltd launched Hilyses into the Australian market. The product Hilyses is obtained from species of yeast namely Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

However, high cost of production, stringent regulations for the animal feed products and environmental concerns such as storage conditions are some factors may hinder growth of feed yeast market.

Global Feed Yeast Market: Segment Analysis

Among the yeast type segments, the yeast derivatives segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market. Nucleotides, beta-glucans, and mannan-oligosaccharides are the major yeast derivatives which display effective pathogen binding capacities that may restrict growth of pathogens in the animal body.

Among the livestock segments, the aquatic animal segment is estimated to account for major revenue share, and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Among the form type segments, the dry segment is expected to hold significant revenue share in the global market over the forecast period.

Global Feed Yeast Market: Regional Analysis

The markets in Europe and Asia Pacific are projected to witness highest share in terms of revenue as compared to other regions. This can be attributed to increasing consumption of meat products along with rising awareness regarding economic benefits of feed yeast. In addition, increasing investments by major players for new range of products and increasing awareness regarding benefits of feed yeast are expected to propel growth of the target market over the next 10 years.

The market in North America is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing industrialization in the livestock industry.

Global Feed Yeast Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Yeast Type:

Probiotic Yeast

Brewers Yeast

Specialty Yeast

Yeast derivatives

Segmentation by Livestock:

Poultry

Swine

Ruminant

Aquatic Animals

Pet animals

Others (Horse, Rabbit)

Segmentation by Form Type:

Fresh

Dry

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Feed Yeast Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580