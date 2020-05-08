Global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutics Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutics market.

Exosomes are cell-derived vesicles that are present in many and perhaps all eukaryotic fluids, including blood, urine, and cultured medium of cell cultures. A sub-type of exosomes, defined as matrix-bound nanovesicles (MBVs), was reported to be present in extracellular matrix (ECM) bioscaffolds (non-fluid). The reported diameter of exosomes is between 30 and 100 nm, which is larger than low-density lipoproteins (LDL) but much smaller than, for example, red blood cells. Exosomes are either released from the cell when multivesicular bodies fuse with the plasma membrane or released directly from the plasma membrane.

The exosome diagnostic and therapeutics market in North America is estimated to reach a high market valuation by end of 2027 and is projected to grow at a significant rate throughout the period of assessment.

The global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Thermo Fisher

NanoSomix

NX PHARMAGEN

Malvern

Capricor

Exosome

Exiqon

System Biosciences

Aegle

AMS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Instrument

Software

Reagents and Kits

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Cancer Institutes

Diagnostic Centres

Others

