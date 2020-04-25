Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Exhaust Gas Scrubber market.

Global Exhaust Gas Scrubber Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The overwhelming majority of ships around the world operate using engines and boilers powered by heavy fuel oil. The resulting combustion exhaust gases that are emitted contain soot and sulfur oxides that pollute the environment.

Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber exhaust gas cleaning reduces sulphur (SO2) and particulate emissions from ship engines, generators, and boilers. Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber should enable ships to meet sulphur emission limits as required by IMO MARPOL Annex VI regulations without switching to low-sulphur fuel.

This report mainly covers the Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber product type: Open Loop Scrubbers, Closed Loop Scrubbers, and Hybrid scrubbers.

The Marine Scrubber consumption volume was 67 Units in 2013 and is expected to reach 468 Units in 2016 and 3254 Units in 2023. Europe`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (47%) in 2016, followed by the North America.

At present, the manufactures of Marine Scrubber are concentrated in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. The global leading players in this market are Wartsila, Alfa Laval, Yara Marine Technologies, Belco Technologies, CR Ocean Engineering.

The global Exhaust Gas Scrubber market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Exhaust Gas Scrubber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Exhaust Gas Scrubber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Wartsila

Alfa Laval

EcoSpray

Yara Marine Technologies

Belco Technologies

CR Ocean Engineering

AEC Maritime

Langh Tech

Valmet

Fuji Electric

Clean Marine

PureteQ

Puyier

Shanghai Bluesoul

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Open Loop Scrubbers

Closed Loop Scrubbers

Hybrid Scrubbers

Dry Scrubbers

Membrane Scrubbers

Segment by Application

Retrofit

New Ships

