Global Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Ethylene-propylene elastomers have outstanding resistance to ozone, aging, weather and high temperature; good low-temperature flexibility and excellent electrical properties.

The ethylene-propylene elastomer market is highly dependent on both the building construction sector and the automotive sector.

Along with the developed economies like United States and Europe, emerging markets are recording rapid growth in terms of demand and applications for ethylene-propylene elastomers.

Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing markets for ethylene-propylene elastomers due to high growth in end-user industries such as automotive, lubricant additive, wire and cables.

This report focuses on Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ethylene-Propylene Elastomers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mitsui Chemical

Lanxess

Versalis

SK Global Chemical

Kumho Petrochemical

Sumitomo

ExxonMobil Chemical

Dow Elastomers

Lion Copolymer

JSR

Jilin Chemical

Firestone Building Products

Carlisle Syntec

Johns Manville

Royal Adhesives and Sealants

Milliken

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Compatible

Miscible

Segment by Application

Building And Construction

Automotive

Plastic Modification

Lubricant Additive

Wire and Cables

Tyres and Tubes

