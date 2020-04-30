Global ESD Protection Devices Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the ESD Protection Devices Market market.

Global ESD Protection Devices Market: Overview

ESD protection devices also known as electrostatic discharge protection devices. These devices protect a circuit from an Electrostatic discharge (ESD), in order to prevent a malfunction or breakdown of an electronic device. Electrostatic discharge protection devices have wide area of applications and used in mobile phones, laptops, digital camera, and other electronics devices containing high technology semiconductors.

Global ESD Protection Devices Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for technologically advanced and innovative devices ESD protection devices such as automotive sensor, battery management, fuse, and dc vehicle connector is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global ESD protection devices market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing adoption of ESD protection devices smart phones, laptop, computer, tablets, etc. is another major factor fueling growth of the target market.

Growing demand IOT devices which can be connected to the Internet to offer remotely controlled connectivity and ESD protection device protects electrical equipment from electrostatic discharges are a key factors projected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period.

However, availability of substitutes and high cost of ESD protection devices are some of the major factors which may hamper demand for target product and restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Global ESD Protection Devices Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type, the ceramic segment registers a highest growth rate in the global ESD protection devices market, owing to extreme hardness and good thermal stability. Silicon segment is also register moderate growth rate in the global market due to smaller size and it protects electronics circuit against damage.

Among the application, the consumer electronics segment is expected to account for highest growth in the global ESD protection devices market over the forecast period, owing to rising digitalization, increasing penetration of internet and smartphones, and growing electronics industry across the globe.

Global ESD Protection Devices Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global market followed by market in Europe, owing to high demand for consumer electronics and adoption of advanced technology among individuals in countries in the region. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant growth rate in the global market, due to increasing demand in manufacturing sector and increasing population count in the region. Markets in Middle East & Africa and Latin America, are at a nascent stage in the global market and expected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to rising awareness about electronics appliances among individuals in countries in these regions.

Global ESD Protection Devices Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Ceramic

Silicon

Segmentation by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Power Infrastructure

Automotive Electronics

