Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the ESD Bags Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on ESD Bags Market Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the ESD Bags Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global ESD Bags Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global ESD Bags Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global ESD bags market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global ESD Bags Market: Overview

Electrostatic Discharge of ESD bags are used for storing and shipping electronic component and devices, which can be damaged caused by electrostatic discharge. ESD bags are made from plastics such as Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and polyethylene (PE). Three types of ESD bags are available in the market – antistatic bags, dissipative bags, and metallized shielding bags. The bags are available in three colors, silvery for metallized film and pink or black for polyethylene. Electrostatic discharge is a sudden flow of electricity between two electrically charged objects caused by contact, an electrical short, or dielectric breakdown.

Global ESD Bags Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for ESD bags from end-use industries such as electronics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, owing to its properties such as lower manufacturing process cost, high ESD shielding effectiveness, protection from contamination, and permanent antistatic properties is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, rapidly growing packaging industry is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing demand for electronic products such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, which in turn expected to support growth of the ESD bags market in order to prevent build-up static charge in such electronic products. ESD bags are majorly used for shipping electronic components and devices globally.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing adoption of ESD bags for transportation of electronic devices that are easily damaged by static discharge.

However, rising environmental concerns regarding plastic pollution is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Innovative product development and rising merger and acquisition activities in order to enhance product portfolio of manufacturers are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global ESD Bags Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product type, the antistatic bag segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for antistatic bags from end-use industries. Anti-static bags are used to maintain a static-free environment for the electronic product as computer components and other items which can be easily damaged by static discharge.

On the basis of end-use industry, the electrical and electronic segment is expected to register significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global ESD Bags Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to accounted for highest share in the target market, owing to increasing demand for end-use industries such as electrical & electronics, pharmaceutical and chemicals, aerospace, etc., across various countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan. The market in North America is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to rising adoption of electronic devices such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets, etc.

Global ESD Bags Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Anti-statics Bags

Dissipative Bags

Metallized Shielding Bags

Conductive Bags

Segmentation by material type:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Segmentation by end-use industry:

Electrical and Electronic

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Aerospace

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global ESD Bags Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580