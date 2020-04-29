Global Epoxy Adhesives Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Epoxy Adhesives Market market.

Epoxy Adhesives Market: Introduction

Epoxy adhesive is high strength adhesives that are utilized in various endues industries. Epoxy adhesives are manufacture from epoxy resins, which are manufactured using chemical bisphenol A. These adhesives can be utilized for adhesion of various substrates including metals, plastics, wood, stones, and glass. Epoxy adhesives setting or curing can be done by applying heat or at room temperature or ultra violet light exposure. Epoxy adhesives that are cured by exposure to ultra violet light are utilized to manufacture opto electronics and fiber optics. Epoxy adhesives offer strong adhesion that makes them most regularly used structural adhesives.

Epoxy adhesives have various applications in aerospace, building and construction, semiconductor, and automotive industries. Semiconductor and aerospace industries are major consumers of these adhesives. In aerospace industry epoxy adhesive is used for joining aircrafts blades, owing to superior mechanical properties offered by epoxy adhesives including high resistance under sustained load, pressure and temperature variations, and others. In semiconductor industry epoxy adhesives are used to manufacture printed circuit boards (PCB), integrated circuits (IC), and transistors.

Epoxy Adhesives Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption for epoxy adhesives across various applications including transportation, construction and wind energy is a factor estimated to drive the global epoxy adhesives market growth. Rising demand of epoxy adhesives from electrical and electronics and automotive industries is among another additional factor projected to drive the global epoxy adhesives market growth.

Increasing adoption of these adhesives due to various advantages offered by these adhesives such as durability, oil absorption capacity, and superior mechanical features, across a different temperature range. In addition, these adhesives have various applications in electronics industry such as electronic and circuit assembly, hybrids microelectronics, heat sinking, semiconductor and PCB manufacturing, wafer level packaging, and solder replacement. These are among additional factors expected to drive the global epoxy adhesives market growth. In addition, rising demand for green, sustainable and low VOC adhesives is additional factor expected to boost the target market growth.

However, fluctuating raw material cost and stringent government regulation regarding approvals required for these adhesive production are factors expected to restraint the global epoxy adhesives market growth.

Epoxy Adhesives Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the one-component segment is estimated to register major revenue share in the global epoxy adhesives market. This is attributed to its superior properties offers by one-component adhesives including quick curing time, consumer friendly usage, and solvent free. The revenue of the one-component segment is projected to register highest CAGR.

Among the application segments, the building and construction segment is anticipated to register highest revenue share in the global epoxy adhesives market. This is attributed to increasing building and construction activities of malls, railway stations, and airports, and various other architectural constructions. The revenue of the building and construction segment is projected to register highest CAGR.

Epoxy Adhesives Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific epoxy adhesives market is anticipated to account for major revenue share in the global epoxy adhesives market. The Asia Pacific epoxy adhesives market is projected to register fastest revenue growth, due to rapid growth in the automotive, building and construction, and transportation industries.

Global Epoxy Adhesives Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

One-Component

Two-Component

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Building & Construction

Transportation

Wind Energy

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Marine

