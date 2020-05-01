Global Enzymes Market Report, Size, Share, Top Manufacturers, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Detergent Grade Enzymes Market Report and Forecast 2019-2024’, the global enzymes market reached a volume of over 908 kilo metric tons in 2018 and is projected to see further growth in the period 2019-2024 with a CAGR of 6.6% annually.

The Asia-Pacific enzymes market is expected to see a robust growth in the period between 2019 and 2024 with a CAGR of almost 10%, with countries like India, China, Indonesia and Malaysia leading the market. Demand for enzymes in pharmaceutical and detergent sectors are driving the market in the region, especially in India and China. The growing market for detergent-grade enzymes like proteases in India and China are the major drivers behind the healthy growth of the Asia-Pacific enzymes market. In fact, the APAC region is the leading consumer of detergents globally with enzymatic detergents accounting for half the detergent usage in China.

Protease and lipase are the popular enzymes found in most biological laundry detergents, with proteases accounting for the major portion of the global enzymes use, especially in Asia-Pacific countries like India and China. Enzymatic biological detergents have a superior stain removal function with proteases breaking down protein-chains into soluble amino acids and lipases breaking down fatty materials like oil and butter. Their ability to function in low temperature make them energy efficient and give the consumers the ability to wash a wide range of clothes at one go without worrying about hot water damaging sensitive clothes like silk and wool.

Enzymes are biocatalysts which accelerate biochemical reactions and find major applications in the food and beverages, and cleaning industries. The enzymes market is divided into industrial and synthetic enzymes based on application with industrial enzymes finding their applications in detergents, starch processing and animal feeds sectors, and synthetic enzymes being used in pharmaceutical, research and biotechnology, diagnostics, and biocatalyst sectors. Industrial enzymes dominate the global enzymes market with cleaning products, especially detergents, accounting for almost a quarter of their global demand.

Market Analysis by Type:

Protease Amylase Lipase Cellulase

Protease, amylase, lipase and cellulase are the major types of enzymes examined in the report.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific LATAM Middle East and Africa

Region-wise the global enzymes market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The increasing application of enzymes in paper and pulp, detergent, leather and textile industry have aided the growth of the global enzymes industry. Proteases account for around a quarter of the global enzyme usage with Brazil, China and India being their major consumers. Proteases find the majority of their applications in chemical, pharmaceutical and detergent sectors. Growing urbanization and increasing population are major drivers for China’s enzymes as well as enzymatic detergents market. The increasing demand for premium laundry detergents and the penetration of the enzymes market into the rural areas are aiding the growth of the Indian enzymes market.

Key Offering of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report analyses the market for protease, amylase, lipase and cellulase enzymes, providing their historical (2014-2018) and forecasted (2019-2024) production and consumption. The report gives a detailed insight into the region-wise production and consumption of enzymes for the periods 2014-2018 and 2019-2024. It provides the region-wise historical (2014-2018) and future (2019-2024) price trends for the different types of enzymes. It also analyses the global detergents market, looking into the latest (2014-2018) and projected (2019-2024) demand and supply for enzymatic and non-enzymatic detergents. The report gives the region-wise breakdown of the consumption of the different forms of detergents in 2014-2018 and 2019-2024.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Novozymes Inc. (CPH: NZYM-B) DSM Nederland B.V. DuPont Co. (NYSE: DD) Archer Daniels Midland Company Amano Enzymes AB Enzymes GmbH

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

