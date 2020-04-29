Global Enterprise Media Gateway Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Enterprise Media Gateway Market market.

Global Enterprise Media Gateway Market: Overview

Enterprise media gateway is known as a service or a device which is utilized to convert the flow of digital media within telecom networks such as public switched telephone network and signaling systems. Enterprise media gateway provides multimedia communication on multiple communication protocols such as internet protocol (IP) and asynchronous transfer mode (ATM). It is a technology which is used to translate media streams between two dissimilar networks. Media gateways are also managed using another media gateway controller that offers signaling and call functionality in order to gain control over media gateway. This signaling and call controlling is accomplished using various types of protocols.

Global Enterprise Media Gateway Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for enterprise media gateway due to its low cost, less maintenance, and easy setup is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global enterprise media gateway market. Increasing adoption n varies applications for conversion between transmission techniques and various coding techniques as well as rising need in various types of networks are some factors expected to fuel growth of the global enterprise media gateway market. In addition, enterprise media gateway used as converter to translate various multimedia and voice content in different applications as per requirement in another factor expected to drive growth of global enterprise media gateway market.

Moreover, enterprise media gateway is specially designed to connect smoothly to modern IP or ATM core is another expected to drive growth of the global enterprise media gateway market. Furthermore, enterprise media gateway can extend the life of time-division multiplexing (TDM), coupled with improve the data protection are factors expected to boost growth of the global enterprise media gateway market. These media gateways are able to maintain existing line equipment with low cost and enhanced reliability is among another factor expected to drive growth of the global enterprise media gateway market.

However, privacy of data and unavailability of network in some areas are factors anticipated to hamper growth of the global enterprise media gateway market.

Global Enterprise Media Gateway Market: Segment Analysis

Among size of enterprise segments, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is anticipated to account for largest revenue share in the global enterprise media gateway market. The global presence of these enterprises and high adoption of IP-based applications in these enterprises are factors expected to drive growth of the global enterprise media gateway in small and medium-sized enterprises sized segment.

Global Enterprise Media Gateway Market: Region Analysis

North America market is expected to account for highest revenue share in the global enterprise media gateway market. Some major factors such as enhancement in IT and telecom industry and higher permeation level for smartphones are factors expected to drive growth of global enterprise media gateway market in North America. Furthermore, Asia pacific and Europe market are expected to hold steady revenue growth over the forecast period.

Global Enterprise Media Gateway Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Size of Enterprise:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Segmentation by End-Use Industry:

Telecom and it

Healthcare

Government

Media

Entertainment

Banking and Insurance

Others (Defense and Hospitality)

