Global Engineered Foam Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

High transition along with shorter product life cycles in end-use industries is another factor expected to drive the engineered foam market. Increase in the number of developments in the construction, sports & leisure, and automotive industries is also expected to further boost this market.

The transportation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth is attributed to the use of high-power engines with higher calorific value fuels for better combustion. The growth in medical & healthcare segment is attributed to the emerging healthcare sector; and the requirement for precision medical equipment.

The global Engineered Foam market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Engineered Foam volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Engineered Foam market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF SE

Dow

Bayer

Sekisui Chemical

Huntsman Corporation

Trelleborg AB

Inoac Corporation

Recticel

Vita (Lux Iii) S.A.R.L

Armacell

Foamcraft

Foampartner Group

Future Foam, Inc.

Fxi-Foamex Innovations

Rogers Corporation

UFP Technologies, Inc.

The Woodbridge Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyurethane

Polystyrene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyolefin

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Medical & Healthcare

Transportation

Manufacturing & Construction

Others

