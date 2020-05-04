Global Endodontic Reparative Cement Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Endodontic Reparative Cement market.

Endodontic reparative cement is a bio-ceramic material

The market for endodontic reparative cement is primarily driven by increasing number of endodontic procedures or root canal therapy procedure.

The market in United States is anticipated to show the largest market share for endodontic reparative cement, followed by Europe, owing to the presence of sophisticated dental infrastructure.

The market in Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the presence of large population base, occupying a large share of the geriatric population, and rising funding from government and private sectors for research and development activities.

The global Endodontic Reparative Cement market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Endodontic Reparative Cement volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Endodontic Reparative Cement market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Septodont

Dentsply Sirona

Innovative BioCeramix

Brasseler

CJM Engineering

Kerr

Dentsply Maillefer

Patterson Dental Supply

Avalon Biomed

Ivoclar Vivadent

Essential Dental Systems

Pulpdent

Coltene

Roydent Dental Products

Parkell

GC America

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Calcium-enriched Mixture (CEM) Cement

Endosequencer Sealer

Root Repair Materials

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

