Global Encapsulated Flavours Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Flavor (American English) or flavour (British English; see spelling differences) is the sensory impression of food or other substance, and is determined primarily by the chemical senses of taste and smell. The trigeminal senses, which detect chemical irritants in the mouth and throat, as well as temperature and texture, are also important to the overall gestalt of flavor perception. The flavor of the food, as such, can be altered with natural or artificial flavorants which affect these senses.

The chocolate flavours segment is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 800 Mn by 2017 end and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

The global Encapsulated Flavours market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Encapsulated Flavours volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Encapsulated Flavours market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Symrise

Cargill

Nexira

AVEKA

Naturex

Archer Daniels Midland

International Flavours & Fragrances

Sensient

Balchem

Synthite

Fona

Ingredion

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Citric Flavours

Berry Flavours

Spice Flavours

Nut Flavours

General Fruit Flavours

Others

Segment by Application

Bakery & Confectionary

Cereal and Oatmeal

Snack Food

Frozen Food

Dairy Products

Beverages & Instant Drinks

Pharmaceutical & Personal Care

Others

