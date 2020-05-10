Global Encapsulated Flavours Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Encapsulated Flavours market.
Flavor (American English) or flavour (British English; see spelling differences) is the sensory impression of food or other substance, and is determined primarily by the chemical senses of taste and smell. The trigeminal senses, which detect chemical irritants in the mouth and throat, as well as temperature and texture, are also important to the overall gestalt of flavor perception. The flavor of the food, as such, can be altered with natural or artificial flavorants which affect these senses.
The chocolate flavours segment is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 800 Mn by 2017 end and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.
The global Encapsulated Flavours market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Symrise
Cargill
Nexira
AVEKA
Naturex
Archer Daniels Midland
International Flavours & Fragrances
Sensient
Balchem
Synthite
Fona
Ingredion
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Citric Flavours
Berry Flavours
Spice Flavours
Nut Flavours
General Fruit Flavours
Others
Segment by Application
Bakery & Confectionary
Cereal and Oatmeal
Snack Food
Frozen Food
Dairy Products
Beverages & Instant Drinks
Pharmaceutical & Personal Care
Others
