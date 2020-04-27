Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the EMI Shielding market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on EMI Shielding Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the EMI Shielding market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global EMI Shielding Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the EMI Shielding market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the EMI Shielding market.”

EMI shielding for non-metal surfaces is provided by the conductive coatings and paints. Materials such as silver, nickel, graphite, silver coated copper, and many others are used as the fillers in conductive coatings and paints. Physical vapor deposition (PVD) is very popular method of conductive coating application. Conductive shield is created around the casing by the conductive coating and paints and prevents EMI signal interfering with the control signals.

The growth of this market is propelled factors such as the acceleration in the deployment of 4G/LTE infrastructure, commoditization of consumer electronics, growing applications of electronics components and systems in automotive and increasing popularity of the electric and hybrid vehicles.

The global EMI Shielding market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on EMI Shielding volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall EMI Shielding market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chomerics

Laird PLC.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

RTP Company (U.S.)

3M Company

Schaffner Holding AG

ETS-Lindgren Inc.

Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd.

Tech-Etch, Inc.

Leader Tech, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

EMI shielding tapes & laminates

Conductive coatings and paints

Metal shielding

Conductive polymers

EMI/EMC filters

Segment by Application

Consumer electronics

Telecom & IT

Automotive

Healthcare

Defense & Aerospace

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global EMI Shielding Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580