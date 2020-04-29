Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market market.

Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global emergency beacon transmitter market report has been segmented on the basis of type, service, industry vertical, and region.

Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market: Overview

Emergency beacon transmitters are devices that are used for tracking and assist in detecting and locating boats, aircraft, and people when in distress.

Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market: Dynamics

Increasing incidence of aircraft hijacks and human physical threats in developing countries is expected to drive growth of the target market. This factor is primarily attribute to growing demand for tracking and detecting threats which enables safety of individuals.

Earlier, emergency beacon transmitter devices were not as reliable as they are now due to limitation in location accuracy. Therefore with rapid technological advancement and introduction of emergency beacon transmitter devices are another factor to expected to fuel growth of the potential market in the near future. For instance; certain device, that work on 406 MHz, is equipped with global position system (GPS) receiver by which the transmitter provides exact location from where the distress signals have been sent and received. This advancement in the emergency beacon transmitter devices or equipment is resulting into high demand of the target market products in various industry applications.

Furthermore, increasing outdoor or adventures activities by individuals across the globe is resulting in high adoption of emergency beacon transmitters primarily to support rescue mission in a life-threatening situation. This factor is further expected to support growth of the target market in the coming 10 years.

However, availability of alternative solutions via substitute products such as satellite messengers and satellite phones is a major factor that could restraint growth of the market.

Limited range of emergency beacons transmitters is a challenging factor that would hinder market growth to a certain extent.

Increasing R&D activities and demand for transmitters that offers accurate information, provide real-time emergency tracking, maximize search area, and transmitters that response through a network of satellite such as Cospas-Sarsat satellite system is a factor expected to create significant revenue growth opportunities for companies operating in global emergency beacons transmitter market over the forecast period.

Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the emergency position-indicating radio beacons segment is expected to dominate in the global market. Multiple features, included in a single product, is a factor expected to boost growth of the emergency position-indicating radio beacons segment in the target market during the forecast period.

Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market: Region Analysis

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) imposed a rule in 2008 for installation of at least one 406 MHz ELT in commercial and private airplanes that are operating internationally, outside of US. These are major factors expected to drive growth of the emergency beacon transmitter market in North America over the forecast period.

Global Emergency Beacon Transmitter Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Personal Locator Beacons

Emergency Locator Transmitters

Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacons

Segmentation by Service:

Engineering Services

Maintenance Services

Installation and Design

Inspection and Management Services

Others

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Air Force

Civil Aviation

Merchant Navy

Military Aviation

Navy (Defense Marine)

Others

