Global EMC Filtration Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

EMC filters become a critical component in the design of most electronic devices. A device which is getting affected by the various EMI sources present in the environment can also act as a source of EMI for other devices at the same time. In order to reduce the amount of interference, EMC standards have been introduced. At present, meeting the EMC standards is a basic requirement for any electrical and electronic device before its placement in the EMC filtration market.

EMC filters are available in the market by various load types such as single phase and three phase filters; however, custom filters are also available to meet the specific requirements. An EMC filter must be able to attenuate both common mode and differential mode insertion loss. The application of EMC filters can be either in the components generating asymmetrical interference or in the components generating symmetrical interference. EMC filtration market serves a vast range of industry verticals ranging from very small consumer electronic devices to very large military equipment and very sophisticated medical equipment to very tough automotive parts.

The global EMC Filtration market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on EMC Filtration volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall EMC Filtration market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schaffner Holding AG

ETS-Lindgren

EPCOS AG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Schurter Holding AG

Premo Corporation S.L.

REO (U.K.) Ltd.

Total EMC Products Ltd.

DEM Manufacturing Ltd.

Astrodyne Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Phase EMC Filters

Three Phase EMC Filters

Custom Filters

Segment by Application

Military and Aerospace

Medical

Automobile

Commercial

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Renewable Energies

Telecom

Others

